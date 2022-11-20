 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Immigration Central | How to STEM the flow into the US

Preeti Verma Lal
Nov 20, 2022 / 02:07 PM IST

Non-immigrant STEM pathways offer employment opportunities in the US for a specific period; they don't provide immediate lawful permanent residence but one can transition to PR pathways and eventually US citizenship.

Theater District, New York, the US. (Photo: Joe Yates via Unsplash)

Non-immigrant STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) pathways offer opportunities to work in the United States for a specified duration. Approximately 1,40,000 immigrant visas are available each fiscal year for non-citizens (and their spouses and children) who seek to immigrate based on their job skills. These non-immigrant pathways also lets the visa holder bring the spouse and children under the age of 21 to the US.

Pathways for STEM employment in the US

There are temporary and permanent pathways for non-citizens to work in the US in STEM fields.

F1-OPT

After the completion of Optional Practical Training (OPT) and 24-month STEM OPT extension for F-1 Students

Eligibility: Student in F-1 status who has earned a bachelor’s, master’s, or Ph.D degree in a STEM field from a US college or university