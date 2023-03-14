 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIIT

Number of consumer cases disposed in 2022 exceeds total cases filed last year: Govt

PTI
Mar 14, 2023 / 09:17 PM IST

Addressing a press conference on the eve of World Consumer Rights Day, Nidhi Khare, additional secretary, the Department of Consumer Affairs, said that the total number of pending cases across consumer commissions currently stands at around 5.4 lakh.

The number of consumer cases disposed of in 2022 stood at 1,82,248, which is higher than the number of cases filed in consumer commissions last year, the government said on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference on the eve of World Consumer Rights Day, Nidhi Khare, additional secretary, the Department of Consumer Affairs, said that the total number of pending cases across consumer commissions currently stands at around 5.4 lakh.

She highlighted that the vacancies in the national, state and district commissions have come down considerably in the last year.

As a result, Khare said the disposal rate of cases has improved.