'WHO tested expired samples of our cough syrup': QP Pharmachem denies contamination charge

Moneycontrol News
Apr 25, 2023 / 08:09 PM IST

The Punjab Food And Drug Administration and the Drugs Controller General of India have collected the cough syrup's sample for tests. "The results are awaited, but we are confident of coming out clean," QP Pharmachem's MD said.

The WHO statement did not say whether any person had fallen sick due to the cough syrup

QP Pharmachem Ltd on April 25 said that the samples of its cough syrup which were found to be contaminated by the World Health Organisation (WHO) were "expired".

"WHO has tested expired samples of our products without keeping us in the loop," Sudhir Pathak, the managing director of the Punjab-based pharmaceutical company, told CNBC TV-18.

Earlier in the day, the WHO said contaminated cough syrup made by the company were found in the Marshall Islands and Micronesia, located in the Western Pacific.

The WHO statement did not say whether any person in the Marshall Islands or Micronesia had fallen sick due to the cough syrup.