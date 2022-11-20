 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsHealth & Fitness

Weight loss treatments are not a permanent fix – that doesn’t mean they ‘don’t work’

The Conversation
Nov 20, 2022 / 06:39 PM IST

Rather than dismissing effective treatment options because of weight regain, we should be honest with people about what treatments can achieve and the likelihood of needing ongoing support.

Think of weight-loss measures like you would think of blood pressure medicine - you can't stop the intervention and support altogether once you achieve the desired result. (Representational image: David Suarez via Unsplash)

By Amy Ahern, University of Cambridge and Giles Yeo, University of Cambridge

It is often said that 95% of weight-loss measures don’t work. Only, it’s not true. Advances in behavioural treatments (such as cognitive behavioural therapy) for obesity and weight-loss drugs mean there are lots of approaches that help people lose weight.

In fact, weight loss is the easy part (relatively speaking). The problem is that when you come off a diet or stop taking a weight-loss drug, the weight will invariably creep back up.

To be clear, this does not mean that diets and other obesity treatments are useless. Far from it. In a recent study, published in Lancet Public Health, researchers checked in on participants five years after they took part in a 12- or 52-week WW programme (formerly called Weight Watchers). Although, on average, people’s weight had crept back up, some weight loss – about 2kg, on average – was sustained for up to five years.

Even this short time at a lower weight can substantially reduce a person’s lifetime risk of developing diabetes, heart disease and other weight-related diseases. But for people with obesity, and their healthcare providers, weight regain can be demoralising.

The stigma surrounding obesity, which views a person’s weight as their responsibility, means that this “failure” of treatment is often felt as a personal failing. This is not true. So why does the weight come back on?