Warming winter foods: What is Ritucharya, and how to eat seasonally according to Ayurveda

Neeta Lal
Jan 14, 2023 / 03:18 PM IST

Ritucharya is the Ayurvedic principle of modifying one’s lifestyle and diet according to season.

Ayurveda practitioners say til (sesame seeds), ghee, gur, saunth (dried ginger powder), resin (gond) and ashwagandha provide warmth to the body. (Photo via Pixabay/Pexels)

The brutally cold winter spell lashing northern India is sending people scurrying into their razais while accelerating their quest for warmth-inducing foods. Plummeting temperatures increase metabolism which generates more bodily heat while also heightening one’s cravings for warmer foods, say experts.

There’s a good reason why the markets are flooded with root vegetables during winter like carrots, radishes, yams, turnips and beetroots. Loaded with antioxidants, vitamin C and micronutrients like potassium, phosphorous, magnesium, beta-carotene, they are a powerhouse of nutrition and warmth. As these vegetables take a longer time to digest, it helps keep the body warm, suggest nutritionists.

(Photo courtesy ITC Maurya)

Ayurveda terms this as 'Ritucharya’ – or the principle of modifying one’s lifestyle and diet seasonally.  “In summers, our body requires more hydration and light foods. In winters, the body works harder to maintain a higher temperature which requires more energy from richer and more nourishing foods,” says Ruchi Gulati, founder, Sukh Ayurveda, Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

Gulati adds that the human body is made up of three life energies or doshas – Vata, Pita and Kapha. “Balanced doshas create equilibrium, leading to optimal health. In winter, we have to pacify the 'vata’ component. Vata signifies air and space, and its imbalance can trigger ailments like stomach bloating, indigestion, joint aches, skin dehydration and ear pain.”

Warming spices like cinnamon, clove, cardamom, nutmeg work well in such cases. They are wholesome and provide that little burst of heat for a warm, cozy feeling, adds Gulati. Sesame seeds, ghee, gur, saunth (dried ginger powder), resin (gond) and ashwagandha achieve the same purpose.