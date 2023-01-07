 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Healing Space | Why physical exercise also offers emotional release

Gayatri
Jan 07, 2023 / 08:19 PM IST

Anger, anxiety, low mood and affect, emotional pain can all find their expression through the body.

There is no physical fitness without emotional and cognitive fitness, and vice versa. (Illustration by Suneesh K.)

Note to readers: Healing Space is a weekly series that helps you dive into your mental health and take charge of your wellbeing through practical DIY self-care methods.

Forget the fitness goals of the body for a while, the weight you want to lose and the physical health goals you have set for yourself - the numbers, I mean. Go to the feeling of your body, its voice, its pain, and its resolution. Listen, I mean really listen, to your body this year.

To begin with, your body is the most powerful instrument of emotional self-expression that you have. Research tells us that aerobic exercise, the kind that gets your heart rate up, which includes activities such as gardening, has immense benefits for anxiety and depression. They elevate mood by increasing blood circulation and influencing the HPA (hypothalamic pituitary adrenal axis), which increases your capacity to handle the inevitable stresses of daily living and working. The HPA mediates with the amygdala, which controls your fear responses, flight or fright, and thus, your reactivity. Simply put, you are able to take more.

Listen to Stanford University professor and Huberman Lab founder Andrew Huberman’s podcast on how sunlight affects us, and you’ll realise why waking earlier in the day and having your eyes adjust to sunlight as the sun rises, for about 2-10 minutes is the best thing you can do for yourself. That and a fresh intake of air to the lungs.

That’s the science of it, but also from the emotional health point-of-view, quite simply, pain is the voice of your body and physical movement is its release.