Healing Space | The bullies being made acceptable on reality TV

Gayatri
Feb 04, 2023 / 08:16 PM IST

You can call it ragging, hazing, negging or a rite of passage. What it is, is bullying.

The idea that one member of a party in a transactional relationship should be manipulable by harsh or negative feedback, and that this is somehow a necessary rite of passage is deeply misguided. Worse, it is plain and simple bullying couched in socially acceptable terms. (Illustration by Suneesh K.)

Note to readers: Healing Space is a weekly series that helps you dive into your mental health and take charge of your wellbeing through practical DIY self-care methods.

Barney Simpson, the consummate flirt in How I Met Your Mother once epitomized the male pick-up artist (PUA), later popularized by Neil Strauss’s bestseller The Game (2013). Strauss revealed the concept of negging, in which a PUA feigned a lack of interest and a backhanded insult in order to have a woman take interest in him. The book was filled with several such underhanded means by which to gaslight and manipulate women into going out on dates with them.

What they didn’t tell you was Strauss has since then been in rehab and therapy for sex addiction, and regrets writing it. He also admits, women aren’t stupid and can see through the attempts at manipulation.

But the methodology has caught on and made its way into reality TV. Whether it’s Gordon Ramsey shouting at sous chefs in the kitchen, or sharks on Shark Tank, the idea that one member of a party in a transactional relationship should be manipulable by harsh or negative feedback, and that this is somehow a necessary rite of passage is deeply misguided. Worse, it is plain and simple bullying couched in socially acceptable terms.