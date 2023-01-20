 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Healing Space | What New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern's resignation says about taking back control back

Gayatri
Jan 20, 2023 / 12:24 PM IST

Whether you’re prime minister of a country or president of a company, women who gain self-worth want more than work, designation and pay. 

Jacinda Ardern has said she'll step down from her post as New Zealand Prime Minister by February 7, 2023.

Gone are the days when young women were ‘grateful’ for ‘opportunity’ and sat meekly before a hiring squad not negotiating their pay. Whether you are Simone Biles, Naomi Osaka or Jacinda Ardern, or one of the nearly 2 million women who quit the workforce in 2022 according to the National Women’s Law Centre citing US statistics, in India that figure is thought to be 21 million, the way women negotiate their work life has changed.

A McKinsey report found that women were more likely to quit their jobs during the pandemic for the sake of their children. Economists and sociologists call this the ‘motherhood penalty’, women are routinely penalized for getting pregnant, taking maternity leave, having a larger share of household responsibilities, etc. And it’s a huge contributor to the gender pay gap. India sits at 140 out of 156 nations ranked on the 2021 Global Gender Gap Index ranking, (2021). And all this is true and valid. Toxic and unequal work environments, unfair work practices and inequality at home in terms of unpaid labour, all need to be urgently and systemically addressed.

That being said, there is another factor that economists and social observers routinely ignore: women’s mental health.

The economic assumption made is that given a choice between a work opportunity and family, whether that’s a child or some form of self-engagement, perhaps being caregiver to elderly parents, the woman would naturally choose employment. Several household studies from organisations such as UNDP show that Indian women are often breadwinners, and work longer hours than men, but receive less recognition. Indeed, women’s employment has been vital to boosting the middle-class bottom line, contributing a 90 percent income gain for their families over decades. However, they contribute earnings to the household kitty and do not keep their earnings for themselves. Work environments continue to be patriarchal, and often a boy’s club. Several also do not find a reduction in household work or increased sharing of responsibilities. So, they end up working hard on both fronts and have less time and energy for themselves or their families.

The past few years have seen a gain in psychoeducation, in part due to mental health advocacy and the media focus on it, and in part simply due to the sheer pressure of work-life that forces people to stop in their tracks. The increased insight into women’s mental health has brought a necessary focus on depression, anxiety, systemic oppression, self-awareness, self-worth. Over 25 percent of women in India suffer from depression and anxiety.

So, when Ardern says: “I no longer have enough in the tank” and Biles cites her mental health, they speak for women who are choosing to focus on themselves. While economists and sociologists decry women bowing out due to burnout or pressures, citing these aforementioned inequalities and penalties, the other side of it is, women who bow out of patriarchal power structures to focus on themselves are empowering themselves. Women who say ‘no' to perceived and established power structures are reclaiming their power. Just, this is personal power, and not professional power because often they come to the insight that professional power has come at the cost of personal power.