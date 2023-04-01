 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Healing Space | Declutter your life

Gayatri
Apr 01, 2023 / 09:33 PM IST

How to create space for what's really important.

The more closely you consider it, you realise there is no point at which you can confidently say I have covered all contingencies. (Illustration by Suneesh K.)

Note to readers: Healing Space is a weekly series that helps you dive into your mental health and take charge of your wellbeing through practical DIY self-care methods.

We mostly lead lives of excess. Not in terms of salary and income, of course, that is never enough, but in terms of wants, desires, needs. We each have goals we need to fulfil, milestones we have told ourselves will define the value and quality of our lives. So if we don't own our own homes, we believe we are somehow failing to maintain a quality of life. We believe if we don't work for a specific kind of company, we are not there yet. Others define it in

other ways: how many foreign vacations a year can you afford, do your kids go to an international school or an ivy league college, and how many times do you upgrade your cars and phones? As a result, you're never really off the treadmill. To fulfil these, you have to keep increasing the workload and commitments. We believe that if we do more now, a day will come when we will be able to do less. But when will that day come? Are you able to see it in the distance, over the horizon, are you almost there yet? Do you have an end date at which you will fold your laptop and say 'I'm good, I'm done?'