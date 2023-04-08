 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Everything you need to know about Kombucha, the gut-healthy, probiotic-rich beverage

Nivi Shrivastava
Apr 08, 2023 / 09:20 AM IST

Health benefits of Kombucha: A probiotic powerhouse, this naturally fermented tea is packed with vitamins, antioxidants, and anti-inflammatory properties that support gut health and aid digestion

Kombucha lends a feel-good factor and is quite refreshing as a beverage (Image: Pixabay)

Kombucha is a sweet, tangy... and here's the twist, fermented tea with numerous health benefits. The fermentation process involves green or black tea, sugar, water, and a culture of live bacteria and yeast. The microbial culture transforms the sweet tea into a naturally fizzy beverage, rich in probiotic properties that help aid digestion and immunity.

The popularity of kombucha comes from the millions of good bacteria present in each bottle that help support digestive health.

The beverage is a power punch packed with vitamins, antioxidants, and anti-inflammatory properties, and is also getting popular at parties as a mixer for cocktails and mocktails. It has a distinct flavour due to the tea base and fermentation process. And, to appeal to a larger audience, manufacturers add fresh fruit extracts like strawberries, apples, and lemon with herbs like ginger, mint, and coriander for better taste.

