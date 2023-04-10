 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Easy weight loss tips: Good diet plan, regular exercise and sound sleep are the magic words

Nivedita
Apr 10, 2023 / 11:02 AM IST

How to lose weight the healthy way: Don't fall for harmful instant weight loss gimmicks. A balanced approach to nourishing your body and mind is the key.

Losing weight too quickly can be harmful to your health and can lead to several negative side effects (Image: Pixabay)

“Good eating habits are like a well-tuned orchestra. Each food group plays a different instrument, but together they create a harmonious and balanced melody that nourishes the body and mind.”

While many weight loss programmes and products claim to provide quick results, it's important to approach weight loss safely and sustainably because losing weight too quickly can be harmful to your health and can lead to several negative side effects.

So what’s the right approach?

Sannya A Arora, Therapeutic Nutritionist and founder of TransZero, sets the tone by asking two relevant questions to all millennials and Gen Z: “How quickly do you wish to lose weight?" and "What do you think is that magic word which will help you in instant weight loss?"