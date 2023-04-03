 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Drug-Resistant Bacteria Tied to Eyedrops Can Spread Person to Person

New York Times
Apr 03, 2023 / 06:35 PM IST

A highly drug-resistant bacteria that was linked to eyedrops imported from India and that spread from person to person in a Connecticut long-term care center has prompted concerns that the strain could gain a foothold in U.S. health care settings, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Infectious disease specialists said the strain had not been previously detected in the United States, and that it was particularly difficult to treat with existing antibiotics.

In recent months, three deaths, eight cases of blindness and dozens of infections have been traced to EzriCare artificial tears, according to the CDC, leading to a widespread recall this year.

The Food and Drug Administration, which regulates over-the-counter medicine, has stopped imports of the product. But these outbreaks highlight regulatory gaps in controlling imports of medications.