Cure for osteoarthritis: Scientists develop new injectable cell therapy to regenerate cartilage

PTI
Apr 24, 2023 / 12:57 PM IST

How to cure osteoarthritis: Scientists have designed a cell therapy that can overcome the osteoarthritic inflammatory environment and regenerate cartilage.

is typically induced by mechanical or traumatic stress in the joint, leading to damaged cartilage that cannot be repaired naturally (Image: Pexels)

Scientists have developed a new injectable cell therapy to treat osteoarthritis that they say reduces inflammation and also regenerates the cartilage. The team is hopeful that this will lead to a cure for osteoarthritis soon.

Osteoarthritis affects over 520 million people worldwide who deal with pain and inflammation. It is typically induced by mechanical or traumatic stress in the joint, leading to damaged cartilage that cannot be repaired naturally. "We studied what goes wrong in osteoarthritic joints, compared these processes to functional environments, and used this information to develop an immunotherapy cell treatment,” said lead author Johanna Bolander of Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine (WFIRM) in the US.

Osteoarthritis is a disease of the joint system. The joint includes a synovial membrane - a connective tissue that lines the inner surface of the joint. The membrane functions to protect the joint and secretes a lubricating fluid filled with cell elements needed to maintain a healthy environment and to provide friction free movement. In healthy joints, when an injury occurs, the body recruits an army of inflammatory cells and sends them to th injury site to contribute to cleaning of the damaged tissues.