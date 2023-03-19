COVID-19 update: National Task Force revises treatment protocols; check details

The National Task Force (NTF) on COVID-19 revised the clinical guidelines for the management of adult COVID-19 patients in India on March 19.
As per the NTF, the revised guidelines do not advise the use of drugs like Lopinavir-ritonavir, hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), Ivermectin, Molnupiravir, Favipiravir, Azithromycin and Doxycycline.
The National Joint Monitoring Group on COVID-19 has also advised not to use convalescent plasma therapy for the treatment of adult COVID-19 patients in India.
The NTF, headed by Vinod Paul, Member Health, NITI Aayog, comprises officials from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Directorate General of Health Services and All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS).
The Task Force last met on January 5 to revise the clinical guidance protocol for the treatment of adult patients in India.
"The final revised guideline will be placed in the public domain as consultations with different stakeholders are complete," said a health ministry official.
The revised guidelines, seen by Moneycontrol, stresses on avoiding the use of antibiotics.
"Antibiotics should not be used unless there is clinical suspicion of bacterial infection. Possibility of co-infection of COVID-19 with other endemic infections must be considered," the guideline said.
The revision of clinical protocol has been done at a time when India is witnessing a slight increase in new COVID cases in the last few days.
According to the Union health ministry data, India saw a single-day rise of over 1,000 fresh COVID-19 cases after 129 days today (March 19), as the active cases increased to 5,915.
A total of 1,071 fresh cases were reported in the county in a span of 24 hours.