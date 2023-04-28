 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Farm Uneasy | Government's concerted push for eco-friendly nano urea finds few takers in Punjab, Haryana 

Pallavi Singhal
Apr 28, 2023 / 03:40 PM IST

Nano urea, a nanotechnology-based farm nutrient, is being plugged as solution to deteriorating soil health in Punjab and Haryana, but farmers remain leery of adopting it. 

Farm output has been declining in Punjab and Haryana for decades now due to excessive use of chemical fertilizers and pesticides (Photo credit: Shekhar Ghosh)

For years, perhaps decades, farmers in Punjab and Haryana have struggled with poor crop output: the result of deteriorating soil health and erratic irrigation in a region known as the bread basket of India.

Intensive groundwater irrigation and excess use of fertilizer to boost farm production have caused soil quality to worsen in several villages of the predominantly agricultural states.

Nano urea, a nanotechnology-based farm nutrient claimed to have been developed by Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Limited, or IFFCO, has been plugged as an eco-friendly and cost-effective solution to the concerns of farmers.

Required to be used in low quantities, the input that provides nitrogen to crops, is said to have minimal impact on the environment, help in reducing the release of greenhouse gases and improve air and water quality.