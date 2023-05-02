 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsEye on indiaAbout Eye on india

Farm Uneasy | Despite government push, three crops a year still a distant dream for Punjab 

Pallavi Singhal
May 02, 2023 / 12:49 PM IST

Non-assurance of a Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their produce, low market prices and government procurement plus lack of storage options are driving Punjab farmers to stay away from sowing a third annual crop.

Farmers in Punjab were disappointed that moong was not procured at MSP last season. Many of them decided not to sow the lentil this season. Pic: Shekhar Ghosh)

Gajjar Singh (48), a resident of Bhedpura village in Punjab’s Patiala, sowed moong (green gram) for the first time last year. It will perhaps be the last time, too.

In an attempt at crop diversification, the Punjab government launched a policy before the last summer season (March-June 2022) to procure summer moong at a Minimum Support Price (MSP), subject to moisture content norms.

In response, farmers produced a record 405,000 quintals of summer moong but were met with disappointment. Punjab Mandi Board records show they had to sell 86 percent of the total production in open markets below the MSP of Rs 7,275 per quintal. The government’s share was only 48,000 quintals.

While no official statement was released explaining the low procurement, district agriculture officials said that moong wasn’t sold at MSP primarily due to ‘quality concerns’ and high moisture content.