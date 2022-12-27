 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Year-ender | 10 biggest environmental moments of 2022

Sneha Mahale
Dec 27, 2022 / 02:35 PM IST

From the iconic cheetah’s return to India to the Russia-Ukraine war sparking a global energy crisis, 2022 has been a mixed bag for the environment.

The eight cheetahs translocated to Madhya Pradesh in September 2022 are acclimatizing well so far. (Photo via Kuno National Park)

In 2022, the world continued to face two existential crises—a rapidly warming planet and declining biodiversity—while simultaneously dealing with the impacts and effects of a global pandemic. While some major strides were taken towards protecting wildlife, ecosystems and the planet at large, there were also some setbacks and heartbreaks.

Here’s a look at this year's defining moments. environment-wise:

1. COP15 ends with ‘Paris Moment’ for nature: In a landmark deal, nations from around the world agreed to protect a third of the planet for nature by 2030. The goal is to safeguard biodiversity, with 23 targets being set up to protect vital ecosystems such as rainforests and wetlands, and the rights of indigenous peoples.

UN secretary general Antonio Guterres hailed the deal, saying, “We are finally starting to forge a peace pact with nature.” Canada’s minister for the environment and climate change Steven Guilbeault added, “It is truly a moment that will mark history as Paris did for climate.”

2. Russia-Ukraine war sparks global energy crisis: Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. It prompted global condemnation. European countries announced sanctions on imports of oil and coal from Russia, the world’s largest exporter of fossil fuels.

Global supply chains, already strained due to the pandemic, were deeply impacted. All fuels were affected. As per the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) World Energy Outlook 2022, prices for spot purchases of natural gas reached levels never seen before, regularly exceeding the equivalent of USD 250 for a barrel of oil. Coal prices also hit record levels, while oil rose well above USD 100 per barrel in mid-2022 before falling back down. There are also concerns on how this may affect countries’ net-zero targets.