English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Russia-Ukraine crisis may turn global energy landscape to green power: IEA

    "Energy markets and policies have changed as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, not just for the time being, but for decades to come," said IEA executive director Fatih Birol.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 27, 2022 / 10:26 AM IST
    Source: Reuters

    Source: Reuters

    The energy crisis induced by the Russia-Ukraine war is likely to transform the global energy landscape for decades and can boost green energy transition, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on October 27.

    While the IEA’s World Energy Outlook acknowledges the economic disruption caused by curtailed supplies of Russian oil, natural gas and coal, it also sees it as an environment-friendly scenario in which no investment in new fossil fuel projects is needed.

    "Energy markets and policies have changed as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, not just for the time being, but for decades to come," said IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol.

    "The energy world is shifting dramatically before our eyes. Government responses around the world promise to make this a historic and definitive turning point towards a cleaner, more affordable and more secure energy system," Birol said.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #energy crisis #Green Energy #IEA #Russia #Ukraine
    first published: Oct 27, 2022 10:26 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.