 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsEnvironment

Poorly planned plantation drives are helping invasive species bloom in India

Sneha Mahale
Nov 27, 2022 / 03:29 PM IST

Exotic and invasive plant species easily take root in areas where forestation is an arduous task, but are seldom compatible with local wildlife or indigenous flora.

Lantana camara is among the world's 100 most invasive species. (Photo by Aditya Madhav via Wikimedia Commons)

In the 1950s, the damming of rivers that drained into Gujarat’s Banni grasslands caused a sudden spurt in salinity in the area. To arrest it, the state government began to plant a tree from South America, known as Prosopis juliflora, in the 1960s. The salt-tolerant, fruit-bearing and resilient tree has flourished in the region since. Locals call it gando baval or ‘mad babul’ since it grows everywhere.

The planting of exotic, invasive plant species, like Acacia tortilis and Prosopis juliflora, has long been encouraged as part of plantation drives looking to greenify India. These species survive on little water and thrive in extreme weather conditions, which makes them easy to plant in areas where forestation usually is an arduous task. But they are seldom compatible with local wildlife or indigenous plant species, and often lead to the degradation of the area where they are planted. For example, since the introduction of Prosopis juliflora, more than 50% of the Banni grasslands have been transformed into a stable woody vegetation-dominated landscape.

“Historical greening programs often rely on non-native species to increase forest cover, especially in drylands. Prosopis juliflora is commonly used.  Similarly, lantana camara now covers large patches of forest lands,” says Chetan Misher, biologist and researcher at Ashoka Trust for Research in Environment and Ecology.

Root of the problem

As per the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), invasive alien species (IAS) are animals, plants or other organisms that are introduced into places outside their natural range, negatively impacting native biodiversity, ecosystem services or human well-being.

Lantana camara, for instance, is listed among the world’s 100 worst invasive species. The tropical American shrub with beautiful flowers, which was once planted to beautify streets and manicured gardens, can now be found across the length and breadth of the country. As per a recent study, it occupies 1,54,000 sq km forests (more than 40% by area) in India’s tiger range, where it competes with native plants for space and resources, often resulting in scarcity of foliage for herbivores.