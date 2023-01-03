NTPC starts India's first green hydrogen blending project

State-owned NTPC on January 3, said it has commissioned India's first green hydrogen blending project. The green hydrogen blending has been started in the piped natural gas (PNG) network of NTPC Kawas township, Surat. The project is a joint effort of NTPC and Gujarat Gas Ltd (GGL).

The first molecule of green hydrogen from the project was set in motion by P. Ram Prasad, head of the project Kawas, in the presence of other senior executives of NTPC Kawas and GGL. After the start of the blending operation, NTPC Kawas held awareness workshops for township residents with help of GGL officials, the company said in an exchange filing.

This set-up will supply H2-NG (natural gas) to households of Kawas township at Adityanagar, Surat. Green hydrogen in this project is made by electrolysis of water using power from the already installed 1 MW floating solar project.

“NTPC and GGL have worked relentlessly towards achieving this milestone in record time after the foundation stone laying by the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India on 30th July 2022,” the power ministry said in a statement on January 3.

So far, such a feat has been achieved only by a few countries such as UK, Germany, and Australia.