 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsEnvironment

India's first dark sky reserve is coming up in Ladakh. Here's why the dark sky movement needs a boost

Sneha Mahale
Dec 17, 2022 / 01:42 PM IST

With light pollution on the rise, a global race is on to reclaim the dark skies.

Night sky at Yosemite National Park, US. (Representation image: Casey Horner via Unsplash)

On clear, dark nights in the winter months, Maja Hansen sits in her garden and gazes at the sky above. In contrast to her summer days in Oslo, where all one can see is the glare of artificial lights, she usually sees a celestial ballet of light - with a colour palette of green, blue, and sometimes even pink and violet - dancing across the night sky.

Hansen lives in Tromso, one of the best places in the world to see the northern lights. She works as a tourist guide from September to March here, helping tourists from across the world discover, what she calls, “the magic of the aurora borealis”. “This is what my ancestors would have looked at too. These dark skies are a portal to that heritage,” says Hansen.

Although the landscape around her home in Tromso is undergoing change, with new hotels, apartment complexes and developments springing up, she hopes its night skies will remain protected for generations to come. But it is becoming increasingly difficult to keep it that way.

Deep impact

Globally, light pollution has increased by at least 49 percent over 25 years. As per the State of the Science 2022 report, skyglow (excessive, artificial light directed upwards into the sky) fouls the night sky for more than 80 percent of all people. And it is rising. Both the amount of artificial light seen on Earth at night and the land area that light covers grow by about 2 percent each year on average. There are only a few countries in which they seem to be either stable or decreasing.