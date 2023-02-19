How too much ecotourism may be harming the wildlife it is meant to protect

This month, a Supreme Court panel sought curbs on tourism within tiger reserves and wildlife sanctuaries in India after discovering illegal constructions had been carried out to establish a tiger safari within the buffer zone of Uttarakhand’s Jim Corbett National Park. It prompted the Supreme Court to put a stop to all construction activities within the core areas of tiger reserves, national parks and wildlife sanctuaries.

“The concept of protecting these is to permit animals to reside in their natural environs and not artificial environs. We, therefore, also call upon the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) to explain the rationale behind permitting such safaris within tiger reserves and national parks,” ordered a bench comprising Justices B.R. Gavai and Vikram Nath.

Ecotourism is often promoted as a more sustainable form of tourism. It stems from the belief that instead of harming the environment, it helps preserve it by providing funds for conservation. It also enables locals to benefit economically from wildlife and nature, thus providing them with an incentive to protect them. As per a report by ResearchAndMarkets.com, the global ecotourism market was estimated to be $270.41 billion in 2022 and it is projected to reach $526.16 billion by 2027. India is one of the prime markets that is likely to see growth, with a report projecting 15 percent growth annually from 2021 to 2027.

Sneha Mahale is an independent environment journalist. She is on Twitter @randomcards Views expressed are personal