How is biomass co-firing progressing?

On October 8, 2021, the Indian government made it mandatory for all thermal power plants (TPPs) to mandatory co-fire biomass at 5% with coal to generate electricity. But more than a year later, only 39 of nearly 200 TPPs in India have started biomass co-firing. TPPs in the eastern region of the country have been unable to start the same due to lack of manufacturing of biomass pellets. Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) has floated a tender for procurement of pellets, but it saw no takers. Manufacturing of these pellets, currently, is mostly happening in north and west India. Biomass co-firing is being seen as a solution to stubble burning which causes severe air pollution.

Sweta Goswami