Earth Day 2023: Why summer air pollution is the new normal in India

Sneha Mahale
Apr 22, 2023 / 03:42 PM IST

Climate change, high temperatures and heatwaves are making the air we breathe deadlier in the hot season.

A smoggy day in Kolkata. Heatwaves make air pollution deadlier. Ground-level ozone, a kind of pollution, is made more efficiently on hot, sunny days. (Photo by Biswarup Ganguly via Wikimedia Commons)

Summer is upon us. Temperatures are crossing 40°C in several parts of the country. The IMD has already had to issue heatwave warnings for multiple states. But it's not just the scorching heat and high levels of humidity that people have to watch out for in these months. Sweltering summer days - the kind that bake pavements and roads - also causes air quality across Indian cities to plummet.

Mumbai, for instance, had “poor” air quality while experiencing its hottest February in two decades and above normal temperatures in March. Similarly, residents of Patna and Indore struggled for fresh air this month as temperatures nearly touched 40°C. And just last week, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai directed departments to prepare action plans to curb air pollution in time for the scorching summer.

But why is the air so polluted in the summer lately, and how does it affect us? Let’s find out.

Feeling hot