Explainer | COP27: 2022 has been a year of extremes, what does it mean for India?

Sneha Mahale
Nov 17, 2022 / 03:41 PM IST

With 80 per cent of the population living in regions highly vulnerable to disasters such as severe flooding or heatwaves, adaptation is key to the country’s future.

Every day of the three months of monsoon this year, between June and August, heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy rainfall was recorded in some parts of India. All regions were affected. In Assam, people lost their lives, homes and sources of livelihoods as large parts of the state were submerged. The floods were so frequent it forced many people to permanently move out of their homes.

An extreme weather event is one that is “rare at a particular place and time of year”, according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). Unfortunately, they have become increasingly common. According to a report by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), published this month, India witnessed 241 days of extreme weather events in 2022. Painting a grim picture, it states that the country has seen a disaster nearly every day in the first nine months — from heat and cold waves, cyclones, lightning to heavy rain, floods and landslides. These disasters have claimed 2,755 lives, affected 1.8 million hectares of crop area, destroyed over 416,667 houses and killed close to 70,000 livestock.

CSE director general Sunita Narain, while releasing the report, said, “What the country has witnessed so far in 2022 is the new abnormal in a warming world. There is a clear spike in frequency and intensity of extreme events that we are seeing.”

Hot stuff

It’s not like extreme weather events have never happened before. This drastic change, however, is due to the rise in greenhouse gas emissions in the Earth’s atmosphere in the past 150 years. It’s making the planet hotter. Warmer air holds more water vapour. When combined with warmer ocean temperatures, it leads to increased precipitation, which can cause frequent cyclones, flooding and landslides.

Extreme heat can also lead to severe and prolonged heat waves and droughts, and can make forest fires worse. Warmer land temperatures result in reduced snowpack and more snowmelt. As Earth continues to heat up owing to global warming, the frequency, intensity, and impacts of extreme weather events are only expected to worsen. It will affect everyone, living everywhere.