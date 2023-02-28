 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsEnvironment

El Nino may trigger a drought-like situation in India, warns DS Pai

Meghna Mittal
Feb 28, 2023 / 02:47 PM IST

Temperatures are rising across the country and predictions are for an increase above normal. Punjab farmers are already worried about the rising temperature and its impact on the wheat crop. A 1 degree Celsius increase in the temperature can hit wheat production by 6 metric tonnes, another expert warns.

Representative Image

India is staring at a drought-like situation this year because of the El Nino weather phenomenon, which is likely to reduce monsoon rainfall to below 90 percent of the long-period average, Institute of Climate Change Studies Director DS Pai has warned.

The impact of high temperatures associated with El Nino may be felt for a year, Pai said at a Moneycontrol panel discussion.

“El Nino is likely this year after 3 years of La Nina. There were cases of rainfall below 100. When the monsoon was below 90, the situation was like drought, earlier in 1952, 1965 and 1972. We are facing the same situation,” Pai said.

La Nina is the opposite effect of El Nino, a climate pattern that describes the unusual warming of surface waters in the Pacific Ocean, and is associated with rainfall deficit and drought in India and its neighbourhood. It spells bad news for India, where half the population depends on agriculture for a livelihood