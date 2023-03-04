 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsEnvironment

Earth's surface's geological model reveals its past 100 million years, could help predict future: Study

PTI
Mar 04, 2023 / 03:29 PM IST

For the first time, the research provides a high-resolution understanding of how today's geophysical landscapes were created and how millions of tonnes of sediment have flowed to the oceans, according to the research.

Scientists today have published new research revealing a detailed and dynamic model of the Earth's surface over the past 100 million years.

For the first time, the research provides a high-resolution understanding of how today's geophysical landscapes were created and how millions of tonnes of sediment have flowed to the oceans, according to the research.

Climate, tectonics and time combine to create powerful forces that craft the face of our planet. Add the gradual sculpting of the Earth's surface by rivers and what to us seems solid as rock is constantly changing.

However, our understanding of this dynamic process has at best been patchy.