Davos 2023: Joshimath issue is the land, no concerns on hydropower projects: Union power minister

Sweta Goswami
Jan 17, 2023 / 01:28 PM IST

RK Singh, in an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol, suggested there is no stopping for hydropower projects in the country, despite rising concerns over rampant construction in hilly regions such as Uttarakhand.

The minister said land subsidence in Joshimath has nothing to do with NTPC’s Tapovan Vishnugad hydropower project and that 'the problem is Joshimath’s land' instead.

In his first reaction on the issue of Joshimath’s land subsidence, the Union power minster, in an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol, suggested there is no stopping of hydropower projects in the country, despite rising concerns over rampant construction in hilly regions, such as Uttarakhand. Singh was speaking on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Satellite images of Uttarakhand's Joshimath released by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) show that the Himalayan town sank at a rapid pace of 5.4 cm in just 12 days, triggered by a possible subsidence event on January 2.

No review of hydropower projects

When asked whether the sinking of Joshimath has prompted the ministry to review hydropower projects that are coming up, Singh said, “No, no. The problem in Joshimath was detected in 1975. In 1976, a committee of top geologists was set up, and that committee reported that a town had come up unplanned on land, which is actually part of a landslide. And below the rocks were not solid but gravel.”