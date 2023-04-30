 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Aim is to ensure at least 50% school students get skill training by 2030: Official

PTI
Apr 30, 2023 / 01:08 PM IST

The first meeting of the G20 Education Working Group was held in Chennai earlier this year, followed by the second in Amritsar last month.

The Ministry of Education aims to ensure that at least 50 per cent of school students get training in various skills by 2030 and G20 deliberations will help prepare a framework for formalising skilling in mainstream education, an official said on Friday.

According to School Education Secretary Sanjay Kumar, deliberations at the third G20 Education Working Group meeting focused on formalising skill education in schooling system, foundation literacy and numeracy, tech-enabled learning, future of work and research collaborations.

The meeting concluded here on Friday.

"We aim that by 2030, at least 50 per cent of school students will be receiving skill education. During the meetings we deliberated how skilling can be formalised in school education. The new education policy also recommended that skill education be introduced in schools from class 6," Kumar told a press conference.