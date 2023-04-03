 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsEducation

7 IITs, 22 NITs without Board of Governors chairperson: Education Ministry

PTI
Apr 03, 2023 / 09:18 PM IST

The post of chairperson in IITs and NITs is an honorary position. The chairpersons preside over the Board of Governors (BoGs) of the respective institutes. The Directors of these institutes are the principal academic and executive officers, according to the Act and Statutes governing these institutions.

Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan (file image)

The post of Chairman is lying vacant in seven Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and 22 National Institutes of Technology (NITs), according to the Ministry of Education.

The post of chairperson in IITs and NITs is an honorary position. The chairpersons preside over the Board of Governors (BoGs) of the respective institutes. The Directors of these institutes are the principal academic and executive officers, according to the Act and Statutes governing these institutions.

The information about the vacant positions was shared by Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha.

"The charge of the position of Chairperson, BoGs in 7 IITs is assigned to the Chairperson, BoGs of other IITs with due approval of the Visitor of the institute. Similarly, in 22 NITs, the position of Chairperson, BoGs is vacant and as per statutory provisions, the Director of the NIT presides over the BoGs of the Institute, till the new nomination is made," he said.