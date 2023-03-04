 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Select central govt employees get one-time option to opt for old pension scheme

PTI
Mar 04, 2023 / 10:12 AM IST

The National Movement for Old Pension Scheme (NMOPS), an umbrella body of more than 14 lakh central and state government employees, has welcomed the government decision.

In a major move, a select group of central government employees have been given a one-time option to opt for old pension scheme, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

The employees who joined the central government services against posts advertised or notified before December 22, 2003, the day National Pension System (NPS) was notified, are eligible to join the old pension scheme under the Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 1972 (now 2021), said the order on Friday.

This option may be exercised by the government servants concerned latest by August 31, 2023.

The move came following various representations/references and court decisions in this regard, it said.