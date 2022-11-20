 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NPCI in talks with RBI on volume cap deadline

PTI
Nov 20, 2022 / 06:16 PM IST

At present, there is no volume cap. So, two players -- Google Pay and PhonePe -- account for a market share of about 80 per cent.

National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which runs the UPI digital pipeline, is in talks with the Reserve Bank on implementation of its proposed December 31 deadline for limiting the volume cap of players to 30 per cent.

NPCI in November 2022 had proposed a 30 per cent volume cap for third-party app providers (TPAP) in a bid to avoid concentration risk.

In this regard, sources said, a meeting was convened to comprehensively look at all aspects. Besides NPCI officials, senior officials of the finance ministry and RBI also participated in this.

At the moment, NPCI is evaluating all the possibilities and no final decision has been taken to extend the December 31 deadline, the sources said.

NPCI has also received representations from industry stakeholders to extend the deadline and they are being examined, they added.