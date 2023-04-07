 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India’s ONDC is one year old. Here's a status check

Pallavi Singhal
Apr 07, 2023 / 12:44 PM IST

As the government's ambitious Open Network for Digital Commerce platform completes a year, Moneycontrol takes a look at how it has grown, its foundational policies, sectors that are performing well, the challenges it faces and what its future holds

Open Network for Digital Commerce

Launched in April 2022, the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) project, aimed at democratising the digital ecosystem in an attempt to become a single point of access for all digital services, has registered significant growth. Moneycontrol takes a look at the journey of the platform, a not-for-profit promoted by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade.

Platform growth: from 30 transactions to 600 a day

Envisioned to make e-commerce more inclusive and accessible for consumers, the platform has, as per official claims, “achieved major milestones in the past few months”.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi on April 6, joint secretary, DPIIT, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Sanjiv, and ONDC CEO T Koshy said that the platform has been able to find 37 network participants ranging from market leaders to emerging Indian startups with the likes of PhonePe, Hindustan Unilever and ITC joining the platform as sellers.