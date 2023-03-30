 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Few incentives, ASHA workers indifferent to certification course; enrolments continue to decline

Pallavi Singhal
Mar 30, 2023 / 03:25 PM IST

Just 50,968 ASHA workers against a total of over 10 lakh took the course in the last five years. A low number of trainers, lack of awareness and no added incentives are cited as reasons for the drop in the numbers

The course is aimed at upskilling ASHA workers.

The number of ASHA workers taking up the voluntary certification course aimed at upskilling them has seen a continuous year-on-year fall since 2019, data shared by the Ministry of Education in the Lok Sabha shows.

ASHA, or Accredited Social Health Activists, workers are women community health volunteers under the National Rural Health Mission, who work as an interface between the community and public health system and help in the implementation of central health schemes.

While no consolidated number of ASHA workers who have been certified under the programme was provided, the data shared for five years – 2017-18 to 2021-22 – showed that only 50,968 workers were certified during the five-year period.

The numbers are in stark contrast to the target of certifying 9 lakh ASHA workers under the course.