The Fed shouldn’t raise its inflation target

Bloomberg Editors
Nov 29, 2022 / 01:11 PM IST

Previously, the Fed had tried to hit the 2% target at all times, regardless of past performance.

Some people are suggesting that the Federal Reserve consider a compromise in its battle with rising prices: Instead of imposing the full monetary tightening required to get inflation back down to its 2% target, why not increase the target a bit?

For the sake of the economy and its own credibility, I hope the Fed doesn’t listen.

The central bank last changed its inflation objective quite recently, in August 2020. Previously, the Fed had tried to hit the 2% target at all times, regardless of past performance. Under its revised monetary policy framework, it would seek to achieve an average of 2%. Past misses would no longer be treated as “bygones,” but instead offset by misses on the other side, to keep inflation expectations well anchored at 2%.

The new regime reflected the experience following the 2008 financial crisis, when inflation persistently ran below target, causing inflation expectations to fall. This increased the likelihood that the Fed’s short-term interest-rate target would get stuck at the zero lower bound, making it more difficult for the central bank to provide monetary stimulus — precisely what happened during the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Now the Fed faces a different problem: Inflation is too high. This has caused some prominent economists, including Olivier Blanchard and Jason Furman, to ask: What’s so special about a 2% inflation target in the first place? Why not 3%, or even higher? A higher target would result in a higher peak in nominal interest rates during economic expansions.  This would create more room to cut rates during downturns, reducing the risk of getting pinned at the zero lower bound and lessening the need to use other monetary policy tools such as quantitative easing and forward guidance.

I find the case unconvincing, for five reasons.