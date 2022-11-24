 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Lagged data, frequent reviews make monetary policy's task challenging: RBI Deputy Governor Patra

Nov 24, 2022 / 07:22 PM IST

Reserve Bank Deputy Governor Michael Patra on Thursday said formulating monetary policy is a challenging task in a volatile environment like the current one, given lagged data inputs, which are also frequently reviewed.

Patra said that next week, the deliberations will be starting for the next policy review to be announced in the first week of December and will have to depend on inflation data for October and growth data for July-September coming out on November 30.

"Monetary policy has to be forward-looking, and that is because when the policy rate is changed, it takes quite a while before it reaches lending rates and aggregate demand in the economy. Hence, we can only target future inflation, not yesterday's," Patra said in a speech at the annual SBI conclave.

"On the basis of one month ago and three month ago data, I will have to assess what is inflation and growth going to be one year down the line," he added.

Patra, who oversees the important monetary policy function at the central bank, said there are shocks like the war in Ukraine, and the jump in oil and food prices, which the monetary policy has to contend with after the release of the dated official data.

Additionally, there is the risk of frequent reviews as well, he rued, pointing out that in India, we have preliminary, partial, revised and final styles of account presentations.