Interview | MPC in agreement about bringing inflation quickly down to 5%: Jayanth Varma

Mrigank Dhaniwala & Siddharth Upasani
Dec 27, 2022 / 09:51 AM IST

According to Varma, the MPC can be 'relaxed' in lowering inflation to 4 percent from 5 percent if growth is in trouble

Members of the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee agree inflation should be quickly brought down to 5 percent, Jayanth Varma, one of the three external members on the rate-setting panel, said.

"I think there is no disagreement within the MPC that we need to come down to around 5 percent very quickly. That I think everybody agrees," Varma told Moneycontrol in an interview.

"If the (upper bound of) tolerance band is 6 percent, you can't take comfort at 5.6-5.7 percent; any small disturbance could take inflation above 6 percent. So you need to bring it down to the neighbourhood of 5 percent very quickly to give you some cushion to deal with shocks," he added.

Varma's comments come days after the minutes of the December 5-7 meeting of the MPC suggested the committee may announce another rate hike when it meets next February 6-8, although Varma himself voted against the decision earlier this month to raise the policy rate by 35 basis points to 6.25 percent.

One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

Enough already?