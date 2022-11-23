 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Govt should seek transparency from providers of governance indicators: Sanjeev Sanyal

Siddharth Upasani
Nov 23, 2022 / 05:40 PM IST

India's deteriorating performance in global governance indicators cannot be ignored given their influence on sovereign ratings, the member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister has argued in a paper

The government should push for greater transparency from publishers of world governance indicators (WGI) as India's deteriorating performance can have "concrete implications" given their link to sovereign ratings, according to a top economist.

"...as a first step, the Indian government should request the World Bank to demand transparency and accountability from think-tanks that provide inputs for the WGI," a paper, released on November 23, co-authored by Sanjeev Sanyal, member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM), said.

"Independent Indian think-tanks should be encouraged to do similar perception-based indices for the world in order to break the monopoly of a handful of western institutions," the paper added.

The paper has been co-authored by Sanyal and Aakanksha Arora, a deputy director in the EAC-PM. Its views are those of the authors and are not endorsed by the council or the government.

Arbitrary and subjective

The paper criticised the arbitrary nature of the methodology followed by the publishers of indices such as the Freedom in the World index, Economist Intelligence Unit Democracy index, and Variety of Democracy indices and said they could not be ignored because they are inputs into the World Bank's WGI, which have an 18-20 percent weightage in sovereign ratings.