ADB keeps India's GDP growth unchanged at 7%

Moneycontrol News
Dec 14, 2022 / 11:15 AM IST

ADB's 7 percent growth projection for fiscal 2022-23 (April 2022 to March 2023), unchanged from its September forecast, compares to 8.7 percent GDP growth in 2021-22.

Asian Development Bank (ADB) has kept its outlook for India's economic growth unchanged at 7 percent for the current fiscal year while forecasting a weaker-than-previously expected pace for developing Asia.

For 2023-24, the GDP growth has been kept unchanged at 7.2 percent.

The Manila-based ADB in a report on Wednesday saw Asia expanding 4.2 percent this year before accelerating to 4.6 percent in 2023. These projections compare to the previously estimated expansion of 4.3 percent and 4.9 percent, respectively.

"Despite recent global headwinds, the Indian economy is expected to grow by 7.0 percent, as projected in the Update, supported by a strong domestic base.

"While some recent high-frequency indicators are more favourable than expected -- notably consumer confidence, electricity supply and purchasing managers' indexes -- others are a little less favourable, in particular exports, largely textiles and iron ore, and the index of industrial production of consumer goods," it said.