Virat Kohli ends hundred drought, India eye lead vs Australia

Reuters
Mar 12, 2023 / 02:42 PM IST

Kohli was happy to nudge the ball around, while Bharat hit Nathan Lyon for a six before putting his head down and accumulating runs without taking too many risks.

India Virat Kohli ended his agonising wait for a test century with a painstaking 135 not out, putting India on course to eclipsing Australia's first innings total of 480 on the penultimate day of the fourth and final test on Sunday.

India strung together six 50-plus partnerships to reach 472-5 at the tea break, with Kohli registering his first test hundred since November 2019.

All-rounder Axar Patel was batting on 38 at the other end.

India lost Ravindra Jadeja (28) after resuming on 289-3 but Kohli and KS Bharat denied Australia another success in that slow-moving session.