IPL 2023 | What M.S. Dhoni, Virat Kohli and 3 others bring to the 16th edition of the world's richest cricket league

Nitin Sundar
Mar 30, 2023 / 06:55 PM IST

The biggest showpiece in cricket - the Indian Premier League - rolls into town once again, and everyone involved will be keen to make a mark. Five players may feel the glare of the spotlight a little more brightly than the rest.

After a fairly forgettable 2022 season, M.S. Dhoni’s CSK is back again - a side that backs experience over exuberance.

MS Dhoni

Memories are incredibly short in cricket, especially so when it comes to the Indian Premier League, where people barely remember what happened last week. Cast your memory back, then, to the pre-COVID years (yes, that far back) - Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are exiled from the IPL following the spot-fixing investigation; M.S. Dhoni leads a bits-and-pieces team raised from CSK’s ashes, against a purple-clad outfit called the Rising Pune Supergiant. They finish rock-bottom in 2016, and in response Dhoni is deposed as captain - an ignominy of inexplicable proportions. Pune make the final that year, but Dhoni’s clout as an IPL playmaker is at an all-time low. CSK return to the fold in 2018, but with a team full of rusty old machinery. T20 has transformed into a power game in their years away, but Dhoni and his boys - nah old men - are back in yellow, and no one gives them a chance.

What does Dhoni do? He rolls back the years and leads CSK to their third title, beating spectacular odds, younger teams, analytics, match-ups, Moneyball, madness and common sense. You expect him to recede into the sunset after this glorious fairytale, but he doesn’t - he’s back in 2019 with the same bunch of creaky old veterans - Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, the works. And he comes within one shot of winning the thing again, before losing the final off the last ball against the Mumbai Indians.

Surely, that must be the end then? Nay, he returns for one more final hurrah, in 2020, and CSK are promptly handed a hiding in the COVID season, in the UAE. The murmurs begin anew - “He’s overstayed his welcome. Should have quit on a high.” Dhoni was having none of it. He was back in charge in 2021, and went on to win the damn thing yet again, despite not having the home advantage of games in Chennai.