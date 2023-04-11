IPL 2023 DC vs MI Live Updates: Delhi off to solid start, 29/0 in 3 overs

IPL 2023 DC vs MI Live: The Rohit Sharma-headed Mumbai Indians taken on the David Warner-led Delhi Capitals in this high-voltage league stage match. Stay tuned here for the latest updates.
IPL 2023 DC vs MI Live: Mumbai and Delhi are placed at the bottom of the points table, having lost all the league stage matches so far. Which one between will finally find their maiden victory of the season today? Stay tuned here for all the updates.
DC off to solid start, 29/0 in 3 overs
Delhi is off to a solidstart, with Warner unbeaten at 17 and Shaw at 11 at the end of three overs. The two batters are expected to further accelerate in the remainder of the powerplay.
Delhi Capitals Playing XI
Prithvi Shaw, David Warner(c), Manish Pandey, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel(w), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje andMustafizur Rahman.
Mumbai Indians' Playinx XI
Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Arshad Khan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Riley Meredith
Mumbai Indians are fielding first
Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to put Delhi Capitals to bat first. DC skipper David Warner said he would have also chosen the same had he won the toss. The match is expected to begin shortly.