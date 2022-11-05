If people don't come out of crease, I will use it to my advantage: Ashwin

Even when running out a batter at non-striker's end was deemed "unfair play" in ICC's manual, Ravichandran Ashwin had stuck to his guns. But, on a lighter note, the off-spinner admitted that even he wouldn't like to get dismissed in that manner.

A lot of players have said that they won't come out of crease and Ashwin is confident that he could use it to his advantage.

"It's good. I mean, if people are going to come out and say that they won't do it, as a cricketer, I'll use that as an advantage for myself," Ashwin said on the eve of India's T20 World Cup match against Zimbabwe on Sunday.

Ashwin, who has multiple times ran batters out for backing up too far at the non-striker's end, also supported women's team player Deepti Sharma when she dismissed the last English batter during India's series in the UK.

"Honestly, I also wouldn't like to get out like that just because I don't like -- it's not like I can't get out like that," Ashwin said.

Then he brought the famous terse Ashwin humour out of the closet.

"So, nobody likes getting out. I don't like being nicked off, bowled, run out any way. I also wouldn't like to get run out at the non-striker end because it's a form of dismissal, and it's pretty legal," Ashwin said.

Ashwin feels that for a mode of dismissal like this, there will be contrarian views.

"See, there aren't a lot of arguments around it. Like with anything else in this world, when some things happen, you're going to have people with contradicting thoughts.

"Whether you want to do it or don't want to do it, is absolutely fine. It's good to know that they won't do it because you can run the last minute, and you can wait," he said.