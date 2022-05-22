Gary Kirsten: ‘There definitely is that belief (that Gujarat Titans can go all the way)’

Given Gary Kirsten’s prominence as a coach, we sometimes forget that he scored 21 Test hundreds and 13 One-Day centuries in one of the toughest eras of the game – the '90s.

Following his playing days, the South African earned permanent place in the hearts of many Indians by coaching the country to victory in the 2011 World Cup. And he did it in a way the establishment likes, by keeping a low profile.

Currently, Kirsten is mentoring newcomers Gujarat Titans, who have surprised all by heading the 15th Indian Premier League. And he insists on flying below the radar, refusing to answer any question not relevant to his current assignment.

An interview with the 54-year-old on what makes the Hardik Pandya-led Titans tick.

Gujarat Titans have had a great start to their IPL journey, becoming the first team this season to qualify for playoffs. What were your expectations when you landed in Ahmedabad pre-season?

I don’t think we had any expectations. It was more around putting a team together from scratch and doing what we could do as coaches to set up an environment where players could play as well as they could. That was the intention. With a new team, the benefit is that the expectations are not that high. But at the same time, everyone is striving to do well and win.

What do you attribute the performance so far to?

I guess a whole lot of things. Hardik has done a great job from a captaincy perspective as a new captain. Ashish (Nehra, head coach) has also made sure that the team operates smoothly. The guys have put in a lot of effort into their training. Recruitment is also an important one – putting the team together. The guys have stepped up when they have needed to. Every game has required an impact player and we have been able to deliver on that. We have got a good blend of experience in the team with some talented young players.

How do you rate the team’s chances, now that you are in the playoffs? Is there the belief that you can go all the way?

We are No. 1 on the table, so we’ve put in a lot of wins. So, I think there definitely is that belief. But you still have to play good cricket. One thing that has worked well for us is that we now understand what the personality of the team is, what our performance flow is as a team and how each guy performs at his best. We have to make sure that individuals play to their strengths.

You were India coach when Nehra was a player. Now he is the head coach of the Titans. How would you describe his evolution from player to coach?

He is passionate about the game and has got a good cricketing brain – which really helps in his coaching style. He is very well suited to the IPL because he understands the Indian players well and connects well with the international players. He’s got confidence in his ability and his knowledge of the game. I think most importantly he has got an open relationship with the players. He’s built a good partnership with Hardik. I’ve worked with him for a number of years as a player and now as a coach. His relationship with Vikram (Solanki), who is the director of cricket, is also very important.

What would you say is Hardik’s defining trait as captain?

I think he is open to listening to what other people have to say. He has made an amazing effort to connect with the players.

As a mentor at Gujarat Titans, what would be your advice to a player who may be struggling with life in a bubble? These are not easy circumstances.

I wouldn’t advice but just see the situation. It is a long tournament and when you are in the bubble – it is not easy. I think where our players have been good is that they have been working on their respective games. They are getting value out of their time they are spending here. I think it is important to actually set a goal for yourself in what you want to achieve, Take the example of someone like a Dominic Drakes – who hasn’t played a game but he has come here to become a better player and has worked really hard on his game. I think a goal helps you get through the time.

David Miller has had a great tournament this year. JP Duminy has called you the key factor in Miller’s success. What did you tell him that has made the difference to his game this season?

It’s less about what I tell him. He is a senior player and understands his game. It is more around the kind of environment that’s set up for him. I’ve always been aware of the importance of that environment for him. If he feels comfortable and feels like he can make a contribution, then he thrives. Ashish and I have worked hard to create that for all the players. I’ve known David for a long time and know what is required to get the best out of him.

At critical moments, different players have stepped up and helped the Gujarat Titans win. In the 10 wins in the league stage, there were eight different Players of the Match. What does that tell you about the team and its morale?

That is a nice stat, and it reflects the “team”. You are not reliant on one or two players. Every team has got world-class players and we do as well. You expect them to make big contributions through the campaign. It is also nice to know that other players, who were not necessarily your senior players, also made good contributions. That talks about the team where players feel comfortable in that environment.