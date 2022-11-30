 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Overseas Chinese step up protests as calls mount for change

Reuters
Nov 30, 2022 / 03:28 PM IST

Overseas-based Chinese and their supporters rallied in Sydney, Tokyo, Hong Kong, New York and Toronto, with more protests planned in coming days.

People gather on a street in Shanghai where protests against China's zero-Covid policy took place.

From Sydney to Toronto, mainland Chinese have stepped up protests this week, with demands to end the world's most stringent COVID-19 restrictions evolving into calls to "free China" and for President Xi Jinping to step down.

"Free China. Xi Jinping step down," about 30 people shouted in Toronto on Tuesday.

At Harvard University in Massachusetts, dozens chanted: "No more lies" and "no more censorship."

China's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Outside the Chinese consulate in New York, hundreds gathered, some waving blank white placards, which have become a protest symbol in China.