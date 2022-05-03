COVID-19 Vaccination India | Covovax is now available for children aged 12-17 years: Adar Poonawalla

Coronavirus vaccine Covovax is now available for children in India, Serum Institute of India's CEO Adar Poonawalla said on May 3.
Covovax is the only vaccine manufactured in India that is also sold in Europe and has an efficacy of over 90 percent, Poonawalla said while making the announcement on Twitter.
The announcement comes days after the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) on April 29 recommended Covovax for use in 12-17-year-olds in India. This is the Indian version of the COVID-19 vaccine, manufactured by the US-based Novavax.
Until now, only Covaxin by Bharat Biotech was offered for children in the 15–17-year age group. Kids in the 12-14-year age group were given Corbevax by Biological E.
However, there is no still clarity if the Union health ministry will procure Covovax for the vaccination of children through government vaccination centres. Further, the Pune-based vaccine maker has not announced the per dose cost of the vaccine for the Indian market either.
Notably, India’s drug regulator had approved Covovax for restricted use in emergency situations in adults on December 28 and in the 12 to 17 years age group subject to certain conditions on March 9.
