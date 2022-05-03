COVID-19 Vaccination India | Covovax is now available for children aged 12-17 years: Adar Poonawalla

Coronavirus vaccine Covovax is now available for children in India, Serum Institute of India's CEO Adar Poonawalla said on May 3.

Covovax is the only vaccine manufactured in India that is also sold in Europe and has an efficacy of over 90 percent, Poonawalla said while making the announcement on Twitter.

The announcement comes days after the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) on April 29 recommended Covovax for use in 12-17-year-olds in India. This is the Indian version of the COVID-19 vaccine, manufactured by the US-based Novavax.

Until now, only Covaxin by Bharat Biotech was offered for children in the 15–17-year age group. Kids in the 12-14-year age group were given Corbevax by Biological E.

However, there is no still clarity if the Union health ministry will procure Covovax for the vaccination of children through government vaccination centres. Further, the Pune-based vaccine maker has not announced the per dose cost of the vaccine for the Indian market either.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more + Show

Notably, India’s drug regulator had approved Covovax for restricted use in emergency situations in adults on December 28 and in the 12 to 17 years age group subject to certain conditions on March 9.

