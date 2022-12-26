 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewscoronavirus

COVID-19: Mock drill across states, UTs on Tuesday to ensure readiness of health facilities

PTI
Dec 26, 2022 / 04:48 PM IST

Referring to the surge in COVID-19 trajectory in many countries around the world, the Union Health Ministry on Saturday underlined that it was necessary that in all states and UTs, requisite public health measures are put in place to meet any exigencies.

(representative image)

A mock drill will be held on Tuesday across a number of health facilities in several states and Union territories to ensure their readiness to deal with any eventuality related to COVID-19, following an advisory by the Centre.

The exercise will focus on parameters such as availability of health facilities (covering all districts), capacity of isolation beds, oxygen-supported beds, ICU beds and ventilator-supported beds, and optimal availability of doctors, nurses, paramedics, AYUSH doctors, and other frontline workers, including ASHA and Anganwadi workers.

It will also focus on human resource capacity in terms of healthcare professionals trained on COVID-19 management, healthcare professionals trained in ventilatory management protocol for severe cases, healthcare workers trained in operation of PSA plants etc and availability of Advanced and Basic Life Support (ALS/BLS) ambulances, testing equipment and reagents and that of essential drugs among others.

Referring to the surge in COVID-19 trajectory in many countries around the world, the Union Health Ministry on Saturday underlined that it was necessary that in all states and UTs, requisite public health measures are put in place to meet any exigencies.

''Preparedness of COVID-19 health facilities is crucial to ensure that states and districts are in a state of readiness to meet increase in clinical care needs due to any spurt in cases,'' Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had said in a letter.

''The objective of this exercise is to ensure operational readiness of these health facilities for management of COVID-19,'' he said.