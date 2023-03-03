 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tech Mahindra to invest Rs 700 crore in products and platforms division in two years

PTI
Mar 03, 2023 / 04:33 PM IST

The Comviva team, which also has presence in Bhubaneswar and Bengaluru, has been tasked with leading the entire products and platforms play, CEO &MD Gurnani said.

IT services company Tech Mahindra on Friday said it will invest up to Rs 700 crore in the newly carved out division of products and platforms in the next two years.

The Mahindra group company is already present in the products and platforms business with its acquisition of the telecom sector-focused Comviva and other offerings which are delivering an annual revenue run rate of USD 450 million, company's chief executive and managing director C P Gurnani said.

"In the next two-three years, we are aiming to take the revenue from products and platforms to USD 1 billion," he told PTI in a virtual interaction in Pune after making the announcement about the new division at 'investor day'.

The investment in the new division, to be led by Gurugram-headquartered Comviva's team, will be Rs 500-700 crore over the next two-and-half years, Gurnani said.