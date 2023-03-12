 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SVB Implosion Explained: Will the noxious fumes blow over India?

Amol Agrawal
Mar 12, 2023 / 12:10 PM IST

There will be some impact, even if muted. If financial markets in the West continue to decline and there is a recession, it will impact Indian financial markets as well and result in lower growth rates.

US–based Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) shut down over the weekend triggering a decline and volatility in financial markets worldwide.

This explainer goes behind the reasons that led to the failure of SVB, and its implications for global and Indian financial markets.

What is the business of SVB?

SVB is a bank based in California that started operations in 1983. As the name suggests, its business is mostly with technology companies. The bank lends to tech firms and most of its depositors are also from the tech sector: venture capitalists (VC), high net-worth individuals (HNI), and tech firms. SVB calls itself the ‘financial partner of the innovation economy.’