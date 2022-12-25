 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ONGC board revamp on lines of McKinsey suggestions

Dec 25, 2022

In the first part of its report, McKinsey had suggested that ONGC should have focus on reserve accretion and increasing output, promote organisational and individual accountability and function with commercial goals uppermost in mind.

The Board of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) is being revamped by merging two directorships into one and creating a new position of director for corporate affairs in an attempt to breathe fresh life into the state-owned behemoth that is increasingly looking beyond oil and gas, sources said.

ONGC Board presently has six directors for exploration, onshore operations, offshore operations, finance, human resources and technical and field services. It used to be headed by a chairman and managing director.

The government earlier this month appointed Arun Kumar Singh, who had recently retired as head of oil refining and fuel marketing company BPCL, as the chairman of ONGC but not as its managing director.

While this is the first instance of a 60-year-old retired person being appointed as the head of a bluechip state-owned firm, the government also initiated a board revamp.

A post of Director (Production) has been created after merging Director (Onshore), who is in charge of all oil and gas fields located on land, and Director (Offshore) who looks after all offshore assets such as the prime Mumbai High fields, two sources aware of the matter said. A new position of Director (Strategy & Corporate Affairs) has also been created.

The post of Director (Production) will come into effect from March 1, 2023 after Director (Onshore) Anurag Sharma superannuates on February 28, 2023. The job is likely to go to Pankaj Kumar, Director (Offshore).